Baltimore City Council advances BOPA funding restoration following Artscape; concerns linger about proposed trademark, lack of artists on BOPA board

With the return of Baltimore’s marquee Artscape festival now in the books, a Baltimore City Council committee voted in favor of restoring $581,334 Tuesday to the beleaguered Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

The funding represents one-quarter of BOPA’s operating budget that is not dedicated to grants for arts organizations. The money will cover the group’s operations from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. The restoration, already approved by the city’s Board of Estimates, still faces a final vote of the full council on Oct. 2.

The council voted in June to withhold $1.7 million from BOPA until the agency could demonstrate that it was addressing concerns raised by city leaders. Their criticisms ranged from complaints about how BOPA was being governed to the controversies swirling around the planned relaunching of Artscape, which is billed as the nation’s largest free outdoor public celebration of the arts.

Council members have been unsatisfied by BOPA leaders’ explanations about how it spent money dedicated to canceled or scaled down Artscape festivals during the coronavirus pandemic. Artscape was canceled in 2020 and 2021, and was held virtually in 2022.

When council members made the cut to the BOPA budget, they pledged to restore the funding on a quarterly basis if “marked” and “demonstrable” progress was made by the arts organization. An additional $1.2 million of BOPA’s budget continues to be withheld, but can be restored to the organization at a future date.

Most of the members of the council’s Ways and Means Committee present Tuesday concurred such progress had been made, particularly in light of the Artscape festival returning from hiatus last weekend. A tropical storm battered the area, forcing organizers to cancel Saturday’s festivities, but the festival went on Friday and Sunday.

Questioned by Chairman Eric Costello, Todd Yuhanick, a public relations executive and film producer named interim CEO in June, said he has brought “calm and confidence” to BOPA. Yuhanick replaced former CEO Donna Drew Sawyer who resigned in January following an ultimatum from Mayor Brandon Scott.

“We’re starting to repair the relationships with the business leaders and funders as well as the foundations we are working on,” Yuhanick said. “We were able to deliver Artscape this weekend. We’ve made significant progress.”

The weather was not the only challenge faced by Artscape organizers in 2023. In July, four major cultural institutions located within the festival’s expanded footprint wrote a letter that they were being left out of the planning process and expressing concerns that Artscape, which was pushed back this year from July to September, could disrupt activities from college classes to concerts.

Earlier this month, musical headliner Kelly Rowland dropped out just three weeks before she was scheduled to perform.

City officials tightened the reins on the arts organization, holding weekly meetings with BOPA ahead of the festival with numerous city agencies present as well as various stakeholders.

“We heard all the concerns and addressed them one by one for the good of the group,” Yuhanick told the council Tuesday. “I was really proud of how city government worked.”

Yuhanick said BOPA and city officials will settle on a date for the 2024 Artscape festival in the next two weeks, leaving open the possibility of a schedule change.

Concerns lingered Tuesday for some council members about yet another unfavorable revelation about the arts organization. In late May, city officials learned that two years previously, BOPA leaders had attempted to trademark the name “Artscape” — an effort slapped down by the city lawyers.

Councilwoman Odette Ramos asked Yuhanick for an assurance that no further efforts will be made to trademark the name of Artscape or other city festivals. Yuhanick said the organization is in the midst of drafting new bylaws which would explicitly prevent such steps in the future.

“This is a city event,” Yuhanick said. “All that we do is for the city.”

Yuhanick said BOPA is in the middle of “reconstituting” its board. Currently, the board has five members, but two additional members are about to join, he said. Yuhanick said questions raised by city leaders about the “viability” of BOPA have left the organization in a “limbo period,” particularly for recruiting purposes.

“Clarity would be of the utmost importance to get very serious board members,” he said.

Yuhanick’s plan was of little comfort to Councilman Ryan Dorsey who said he has the same concerns he had in June 2022 about a lack of practicing artists on the board. BOPA has an equal obligation to serve the city’s arts community as it does to put on festivals, Dorsey said.

“We have no more representation on the board now than we did then,” he said. “I do not believe we can write bylaws that are appropriate to that mission if we don’t have them at the table.”

“It’s hard for me to want to fund an organization that I believe is not building itself up in a way that I feel is necessary,” Dorsey added.

The committee voted 5-1 to favorably recommend the restoration of BOPA’s funding to the full council. Dorsey cast the only dissenting vote.