Baltimore mayor, City Council leaders vow to seek ‘alternative options’ to BOPA after budget hearing disappoints

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mayor Brandon Scott and two Baltimore City Council leaders issued a joint statement Friday night that delivered a stinging rebuke to the leadership of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts and that vowed to explore “alternative options.”

The statement, which was signed by Scott, City Council President Nick J. Mosby and Eric Costello, chairman of the Ways & Means Committee, was in essence a vote of no confidence in the organization’s board of directors and chairman Brian D. Lyles, the board leader who in January began to run BOPA’s day-to-day operations after the abrupt departure of former CEO Donna Drew Sawyer.

Advertisement

The statement, which came in the wake of the agency’s budget hearing Friday evening, began by expressing the city’s “deep history” of supporting the arts.

“It is actually that commitment that is driving our concern regarding the continued mismanagement of BOPA,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“Our trust in them as a zealous advocate for Baltimore’s arts community, responsible steward of allocated funding, and vehicle for delivering critical city funding to that community has been eroded by BOPA’s repeated inefficacy. Rather than assuaging these concerns, tonight’s presentation by BOPA’s leadership before the Ways and Means Committee intensified them and solidified their inability to deliver on their mandate.”

The statement stopped short of suggesting specific steps in the Council might take. But in the past, the council has threatened to not renew BOPA’s contract to mount festivals when it expires on June 30, 2024.

“While we have remained hopeful and given BOPA’s Board of Directors an opportunity to improve its operations and gain the trust of City leadership and residents,” the statement continued, “it became clear we should assess alternative options.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >