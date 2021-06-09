Baltimore spending board approves new travel expense rules for elected officials

Baltimore’s spending board approved a new expense policy for elected officials Wednesday, adopting rules recommended by a city work group after an investigation into State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s travel costs.
The Board of Estimates approved the disclosure and approval policy by a vote of 3-1, with Democratic City Council President Nick Mosby abstaining. Mosby, who is also the chair of the board, is married to Marilyn Mosby, the city’s Democratic prosecutor.
Democratic City Comptroller Bill Henry was the lone “no” vote, unsuccessfully seeking a delay to address his concerns about the effect of the changes.
Elected officials must now seek the board’s approval for travel expenses of $100 or more if a third party is paying the costs. Additionally, officials have to disclose details, including the purpose of a trip and who is paying.
The work group proposed the rules in the wake of an investigation by the city inspector general’s office into Marilyn Mosby’s travel. The office produced a report in February that said Mosby should’ve requested approval from the board for more than a dozen trips in 2018 and 2019.
The state’s attorney said that wasn’t necessary because the city wasn’t paying for the trips. City Solicitor Jim Shea said the city’s rules were ambiguous, and Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott formed the work group to examine the policies.
Meanwhile, the Mosbys’ finances have come under the scrutiny of federal authorities, who opened a criminal investigation into the couple. Their attorney, A. Scott Bolden, has called it “a political witch hunt” and said the couple is scrutinized because of their progressive politics.
Scott, who voted Wednesday for the city’s travel expense policy changes, said they bring needed transparency and put Baltimore’s 18 elected officials in line with city employees, who must seek approval for such travel. The elected officials are the mayor, the comptroller, the council president, the 14 council members and the state’s attorney.
“While I don’t think that that would happen, there could be cases where elected officials are going to things or trying to go to places that maybe the city isn’t doing business with or going to a conference for a hate group,” Scott said. “I think we have come to a place and a process that is transparent, that does put city elected officials in line with other employees and allows it to be seen for everyone to see.”
The revised policy also requires elected officials to seek approval from the spending board for trips such as conferences, conventions, seminars and other “approved events dealing with topics of value to the city” if the travel would last more than a week. The board now also needs to approve any travel outside the continental United States, as well as any trips where their total value, including a portion paid by a third party, exceeds $800.
The recommendations were first scheduled for a vote May 19, but at Nick Mosby’s request, the vote was postponed twice.
While he abstained Wednesday, he voiced his support for creating parity among elected and nonelected officials.
“That was one key deliverable that I wanted, to make sure that at the end of the day, we will be responsible for doing the same thing,” Mosby said. “That, be it a police officer to the police commissioner, a DPW worker to the DPW director — just everybody under the city’s umbrella is in line with the same exact policy.”
Henry said the problem with the updated policy is that it makes leaders more accountable to the spending board and Scott’s office than to the residents who elected them.
“A working group of unelected officials came up with a policy in which they decided that they were going to treat elected officials as if they were all accountable to the mayor and Board of Estimates, as opposed to being accountable to their constituents,” Henry said.
The Rev. Kobi Little, president of the Baltimore chapter of the NAACP, spoke against the changes and urged the spending body to again table the matter for further discussion. He argued the rules create further ambiguity as to whether City Council needs to disclose travel expenses related to jobs outside of their council work, adding the policy is “anti-democratic.”
“We need to address the fact that this body seeks to use an administrative rule to curb powers and authorities delineated in state law and the city charter and the code of this city,” Little said.
“Do not subvert and usurp the democratic process and the will of the voters by passing a policy that reduces elected officials’ ability to make decisions about how they use their time and about what conversations are important to them,” Little added.
Shea pushed back on the idea that the policy is an overreach of authority, arguing that trips paid for by third parties equate to small grants awarded to individual officials. He likened them to grants awarded to city agencies, which the spending board approves.
“There’s no sweeping under the rug under these new rules,” Shea said. “And I think that’s the accountability we want to have.”