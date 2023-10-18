Baltimore nears agreement to increase transparency around millions in emergency spending

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore’s spending board is closing in on an agreement to increase the transparency of its emergency spending process after concerns were raised by city Comptroller Bill Henry.

The five-member Board of Estimates opted Wednesday to table two competing proposals that would require faster and wider notification of officials when money is spent on an emergency basis. After a lengthy discussion, however, the board appeared to reach a consensus that some level of earlier notification should be required.

Henry’s proposal, which he introduced this summer, calls for Baltimore’s finance officials to notify the city’s comptroller and council president, both members of the board, when a request for an emergency procurement is submitted to the city’s finance director.

While the finance director would continue to have the power to approve emergency spending unilaterally, Henry has argued the additional notice would improve upon the city’s existing process. Currently, the city’s charter requires the Board of Estimates to be notified “promptly” of all emergency procurements.

Practically speaking, “prompt” notice has often come to the board months or even years after emergency spending was approved. At a meeting earlier this month, for example, the board was notified of $525,710 in emergency spending by the city’s parking authority which was originally approved by the finance director in March 2022.

In a meeting with The Baltimore Sun’s Editorial Board, Henry said he estimates that at least $41 million has been spent on emergency procurements over the last two years.

Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration, which controls three of the five seats on the board, offered a counter proposal. Under the administration’s plan, the approval of emergency spending would automatically trigger notification of the board at its next meeting. The board typically meets every two weeks.

The proposal would also give city officials 45 days to write a more detailed account of the spending which would also be submitted to the board.

Henry argued that notice to the comptroller and the council president on other nonemergency spending has at times headed off ill-advised decisions, despite the pair’s relative lack of power on the mayor-controlled board. Sometimes contracts have been withdrawn and tweaked with improvements when the comptroller or council president have raised questions, Henry said. Other times, items have been withdrawn altogether.

“I suppose I could be accused of being arrogant in thinking that I have something to offer, but I think it’s also arrogance for the administration to feel like we don’t,” Henry said.

Administration officials said they were concerned that early notification would slow down the process of emergency procurements. City administrator Faith Leach, who sat in for Scott at Wednesday’s meeting, said many emergency situations require immediate approval.

“There could be any number of life-threatening emergencies we are navigating,” she said.

Henry argued that some emergency purchases, however, are emergencies of the city’s own making. He gave a theoretical example of the city taking too long to purchase chlorine to treat drinking water. Eventually, an emergency purchase becomes necessary, he said.

Henry’s example mirrored an actual 2022 incident in which the city’s supply of a different chemical needed to treat city drinking water became dangerously low amid a dispute between the city and a vendor.

Although the Board of Estimates approved the purchase of the chemical in December 2021, the dispute delayed the buy. An emergency purchase then had to be approved in June 2022 after supplies became “critically low.” The situation was revealed by an investigation by Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming.

“It is a bad idea for us to continue to run tens of millions of dollars of procurement on an honor system,” Henry said.

The ultimate agreement between the comptroller and the administration however, is unlikely to include early notification for the council president and comptroller. Administration officials said they were amendable to sending an automatic notification to the two officials when a procurement is approved, but not before.

The board agreed Wednesday to defer a decision until formal amendments could be drafted.