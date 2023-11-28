Memo detailing Baltimore-BGE conduit deal should not be kept from the public, regulators order

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland’s utility regulation commission has denied Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.’s effort to shield from the public an internal memo detailing an agreement it struck with Baltimore earlier this year following a request by utility watchdog the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel.

In a ruling issued Monday, the Maryland Public Service Commission said it found no grounds for maintaining a confidential designation for the memo as BGE requested. The commission, which reviewed the document, said the memo included no commercial or financially sensitive information.

Last month, the people’s counsel, a state office that advocates for Maryland utility customers, asked the PSC to make the memo public, arguing the document could help explain to BGE customers how the company may seek to profit from the deal, which involves BGE taking over maintenance of the city’s conduit system.

The people’s counsel warned earlier this year that the plan could cost BGE customers hundreds of millions of dollars over 50 years.

BGE and the city agreed to the deal in February which calls for the utility company to pay $120 million over the next four years to finance capital improvements to the system. The utility also would pay Baltimore an “occupancy fee” of $1.5 million annually for the system that the city would continue to own.

That month, BGE asked state regulators to approve a rate increase for delivering electricity and gas to customers, which would go into effect Jan. 1 if approved by the PSC.

In the Oct. 26 filing, People’s Counsel David Lapp argued the unnecessary confidentiality of the memo “makes the regulatory process opaque and harms the public interest.”

Under state law, utilities like BGE are entitled to receive a return on investment for the costs of operating and serving customers, but those returns are subject to approval by the PSC.

Lapp said that BGE may be “taking a cost for which the utility does not” receive a return under state law “and trying to transform it into one that does.”

BGE spokesman Nicholas Alexopulos argued earlier this month that the people’s counsel had access to the memo for months and was “able to use its contents to frame their intervening in our rate case.” Alexopulos said the counsel had the opportunity to object to the document’s confidential status during the rate case evidentiary proceedings but declined to do so.

BGE’s “rate case,” a monthslong review process in which the PSC analyzes the company’s proposed rate schedule, is still underway. The commission can approve, reject, or, as it often does, scale back BGE’s proposed increase.

On Monday, the PSC found there was no time limit for the people’s counsel to request a reassessment of the memo’s confidentiality. In its decision, the commission noted that it routinely asks parties that come before the commission to reassess whether exhibits need to remain confidential after the passage of time.

“The basis of a commission decision, particularly a rate case, should not be evidence that is shielded from view by the public and that renders the decision a ‘black box,’” the commission wrote.

BGE will have the opportunity to propose redactions to the document before it is released. Proposed redactions are due 10 days from Monday to the PSC.

Alexopulos said Tuesday that BGE will comply with the ruling although it “disagrees with the factual and legal basis.” He maintained that the memo contains confidential accounting information.

“The memorandum clearly supports BGE’s position on the accounting treatment of certain investments in the conduit system that will be capitalized over the life of the assets, thus saving customers about $57 million in costs” over three years, Alexopulos said. “Importantly, the memorandum and its accounting conclusions were confirmed by BGE’s independent and nationally recognized auditors.”

Baltimore’s deal with BGE requires the utility company to cover maintenance costs for the 700-mile underground conduit system through the end of 2026. It would allow for a three-year extension requiring BGE to spend an additional $92 million by the end of 2029.

The city owns the conduits and pays to maintain them and rents out the space. As the system’s biggest user, BGE occupies 76% of it.

The memo in question is an internal accounting document from BGE’s accounting department to its parent company, Exelon. According to the PSC, it addresses the rationale for BGE’s accounting treatment of its expenditures under the agreement with Baltimore.

In a Nov. 7 filing, BGE argued the internal document was privileged. Under Maryland law, communications between an accountant and their client are not to be disclosed without the express permission of the client.

In its ruling Monday, the PSC said nothing in the memo discusses confidential or personal financial details. Additionally, the document is not communication from a client to an accountant.