Baltimore will build public Wi-Fi hot spots with next round of American Rescue Plan funding

Baltimore will offer public internet access inside and outside of recreation centers and install another 100 community Wi-Fi hot spots with a $6 million investment in federal funding announced by Mayor Brandon Scott Tuesday.
The funding, which is the city’s latest allocation from a $641 million pot of money from the American Rescue Plan, will be used to run fiber to 23 city recreation centers, allowing city residents to access the internet from the surrounding area. Recreation centers not included in the project are already on the city’s fiber network.
Additional public Wi-Fi hot spots will be installed across 10 West Baltimore neighborhoods including Mondawmin, Reservoir Hill, Upton, Sandtown-Winchester, Penn North, Druid Heights, Madison Park, Coppin Heights, Easterwood and Bolton Hill.
During a news conference to announce the funding Tuesday, Scott said the coronavirus pandemic laid bare the digital divide in the city that creates significant disadvantages for some residents.
“The COVID-19 pandemic showed us that internet access is critical, basic public infrastructure,” Scott said. “From our students to our older adults, Baltimoreans struggled to learn virtually, work from home and access needed telemedicine on unreliable, slow connections and limited access to broadband.”
The $6 million investment, which will also pay for hiring a digital equity coordinator and staff with experience in Wi-Fi deployment, is part of a larger $35 million allocation Scott is making to the Mayor’s Office of Broadband and Digital Equity to further close the digital divide. Further details were not offered on what the rest of the money will be used for. Scott said more information will be forthcoming.
Scott campaigned on a promise to close the city’s broadband gap by the year 2030. Shortly after taking office in December 2020, he hired the city’s first director of broadband and digital equity, but the ARP funding is the first significant investment in public broadband during Scott’s tenure.
Baltimore has announced plans for a little more than half the $641 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan, a federal program designed to help cities coping with the financial toll of the pandemic. Other investments include $80 million for COVID-19 testing and prevention efforts and $50 million to go toward violence reduction projects. This month, $55 million was dedicated to workforce development and economic recovery programs. Another $141 million has been set aside to balance upcoming city budgets, hit hard by pandemic-related costs.
The application for city agencies and nonprofits to receive some of the funds is open until Dec. 31st. Their projects must cost at least $250,000.
Recreation centers that will be upgraded to offer community internet access:
- Bentalou, 222 N. Bentalou St.
- Carroll F. Cook, 5061 E. Eager St.
- Cecil Kirk, 909 E. 22nd St.
- Crispus Attucks, 1600 Madison Ave.
- Dewees, 5501 Ivanhoe Ave.
- Ella Bailey, 100 E. Heath St.
- Fred B. Leidig, 301 S. Beechfield Ave.
- Gardenville, 4517 Hazelwood Ave.
- Greenmount, 2304 Greenmount Ave.
- Herring Run, 5001 Sinclair Lane
- Hilton, 2950 Phelps Lane
- James D. Gross, 4600 Lanier Ave.
- James McHenry, 911 Hollins St.
- Lillian Jones, 1310 N. Stricker St.
- Madison Square, 1400 E. Biddle St.
- Medfield, 1501 Wood Heights Ave.
- Mora Crossman, 5900 E. Pratt St.
- Oliver, 1600 N. Spring St.
- Patapsco, 844 Roundview Road
- Roosevelt, 1221 W 36th St.
- Samuel F.B. Morse, 424 S Pulaski St.
- Solo Gibbs, 1044 Leadenhall St.
- Woodhome, 7310 Moyer Ave.