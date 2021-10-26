Baltimore earmarks $50 million in federal relief funding for violence prevention

Baltimore will dedicate $50 million in federal coronavirus recovery money to violence prevention work in the city, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday.
The money, which will be spent over the next four years, will help to fund many of the initiatives outlined in the mayor’s crime plan including reentry programs and supports for victims of violence.
Scott’s crime plan, announced in July, also called for a threefold increase in the city’s violence intervention efforts from programs like Safe Streets, another initiative Scott said Tuesday he will fund with American Rescue Plan money.
Scott announced the allocation Tuesday in Park Heights, his childhood neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore. The mayor of nearly a year said he witnessed his first shooting in the neighborhood before the age of 10 and he noted a teacher was previously shot on a corner within sight of his news conference.
“This is very personal for me,” he said.
The $50 million pot will be directed to the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and distributed among several key initiatives: $22 million for gun violence prevention, $14 million for reentry supports for formerly incarcerated people returning to Baltimore, $5 million for community healing services and trauma-informed care and $500,000 for juvenile justice programs. An additional $6 million will be used for administration including the creation of 20 new positions.
Scott reiterated his pledge to expand the city’s violence intervention initiatives from 10 contracts to 30, now with the help of ARP funding. The mayor said he envisions more robust programs that can also connect the city residents they interact with to additional city or community services such as emergency housing, mental health services and transitional employment.
“It’s not just about stopping that one incident,” he said. “It’s about getting folks the help they need.”
Shantay Jackson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, highlighted the work of the Rebuild, Overcome, and Rise (ROAR) Center run by the University of Maryland Baltimore which will also be a recipient of the funding. The center offers assistance to the survivors of violence including legal assistance, therapy and medical care.
“This $50 million gives access to resources Baltimore has never had before,” Jackson said.
That is particularly the case with the planned reentry program which is work the city has not been doing to this point, Jackson said. A contract is currently being negotiated with the state Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services to offer preemployment for 3,000 inmates before they are released in Baltimore, she said. The jobs will pay at least $15 an hour.
The $50 million allotment is the second major program to receive a portion of Baltimore’s more than $640 million ARP allocation. The first was an $80 million allocation announced last week for the city’s health department to be used in the fight against the coronavirus for testing, telehealth and contact tracing.
As with the first allocation, bench marks have been set to track the outcome of the spending. The city will track crime statistics, the number of conflicts mitigated by violence intervention efforts and the number of ex-offenders who return to employment, said Shamiah Kerney, head of the Office of Recovery Programs.
Officials said an average of 2,000 conflicts are mitigated in the city annually now, but there has not yet been a goal set mitigation with the expanded contracts.
Baltimore is set to receive a total of $641 million from the American Rescue Plan, a federal package designed to assist communities with recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as well as kick-start other projects of community benefit like infrastructure and broadband.
Scott created the Office of Recovery Programs with a 10-member staff to evaluate applications for the money from city agencies and Baltimore nonprofits. Proposals must be for at least $250,000. Staff members judge proposals against a rubric that includes the public good they will generate, risk factors, performance measures and the project’s impact on equity. Equity is weighted most heavily.
Baltimore is also one of more than a dozen cities and counties from across the country who have signed on to participate in a collaborative effort led by President Joe Biden to reduce gun violence that will use ARP funds.
Budget officials said earlier this month that $141 million of ARP money has been set aside to help balance the city’s upcoming budgets, which are expected to incur millions of dollars in coronavirus-related expenses.