American Rescue Plan oversight bill advanced by Baltimore City Council committee over objections from mayor’s office

Baltimore City Council’s Ways and Means Committee advanced a bill Tuesday requiring monthly reports on federal recovery spending over objections from officials with Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration.
The bill, introduced by Council President Nick Mosby last month, seeks to give City Council additional oversight of the $641 million in American Rescue Plan money promised to the city by the federal government. Distribution of the money, half of which has already been received by the city, is controlled by the mayor. Mosby’s bill would require monthly, quarterly and annual reporting to City Council.
Ahead of the legislation’s introduction in September, Scott and his staff agreed to hold quarterly updates for City Council and give each council member a specified number of endorsements that can be used to advocate for various projects as the vetting process is underway. Council members each get 10 endorsements while Mosby gets 15.
However Scott’s staff objected Tuesday to the monthly reporting requirement, which Budget Director Bob Cenname said would be labor intensive and “not meaningful” for such a short time period — missing a fuller picture. The data would change drastically week-to-week or month-to-month, Cenname said.
“We’re asking council to be smart and respectful abut what information they need at what time,” he said.
Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton said she was “taken aback” by Cenname’s answer. The American Rescue Plan funding is “a once in a lifetime thing, and we have to get it right the first time,” she said.
“That just shows me the monthly reporting needs to happen,” she said of Cenname’s comments.
Several council members left the meeting with incomplete answers to their questions due to the absence of key city officials. The committee meeting, which was not scheduled or publicly announced until Monday night, coincided with a news conference held by Scott in northwest Baltimore to announce a new round of American Rescue Plan awards. The two top officials in the Office of Recovery Programs, which is responsible for distributing the funding, attended the news conference, not the committee hearing.
Scott publicly announced the news conference at 6:08 p.m. Monday. The committee hearing was announced in an email to members at 6:40 p.m.
“I see other agency heads and multiple people from other agencies who decided to show up,” said Councilwoman Danielle McCray. “We all decided to show up on this committee, but I can’t ask my questions because they’re not here.”
Councilman Kristerfer Burnett questioned whether the meeting had adhered to the state’s Open Meeting’s Act. City attorney Elena DiPietro told him the law requires “reasonable notice” to be given, which can include a combination of postings online, social media posts and emails to media.
A meeting notice was posted on the city’s website late Monday, according to several council members. A tweet was sent about the meeting by Baltimore City Council’s account at 8:04 a.m. The meeting began at 9:59 a.m.
Members of the committee, chaired by Councilman Eric Costello, proceeded with a vote despite Burnett’s concerns, defeating three amendments proposed by the administration which would have scaled back the reporting requirements. Ahead of that vote, a 15-minute recess was granted to allow Councilman Ryan Dorsey to draft an alternative compromise amendment. That, too, was defeated by a vote of 2-5.
The bill ultimately passed out of committee by a vote of 5-1 with one abstention from Burnett who said he was uncomfortable with the short notice given for Tuesday’s meeting. Dorsey cast the only dissenting vote, echoing Burnett’s statement but also saying he concurred with Middleton’s remarks.
“It is important. We do need to get it right the first time and I do not believe this gets it right the first time,” he said.
The oversight bill will next face two votes by the full City Council body.