Baltimore loses appeal to stop Inner Harbor rally featuring Milo Yiannopoulos, Steve Bannon

City officials and St. Michael’s Media have continued to spar over the decision in Hollander’s courtroom as the days left until the event continue to wind down. Last month, St. Michael’s Media filed and later withdrew a motion asking Hollander to hold the city in contempt of court for violating the injunction. Last week, the group filed a motion asking Hollander to enforce the injunction, arguing the city has not been negotiating a contract for the event in “good faith.” The judge has held phone conferences with both parties, and another is set for Thursday.