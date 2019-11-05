Proponents of bans say plastic bags are among the most ubiquitous forms of litter, fouling ecosystems and harming wildlife. They say that when combined with fees on other types of bags, the policies can reduce all types of waste, rather than just replacing plastic waste with paper or some other alternative. They say there is evidence in Montgomery County and Washington, D.C., which together imposed 5-cent fees on plastic bags in 2009, that there was less plastic bag waste in the Anacostia River in the decade that followed.