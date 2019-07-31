Audit of Baltimore Youth Fund - ordered in connection with Healthy Holly book sales - raises question about transparency

An audit of Baltimore’s Children and Youth Fund launched in the midst of the Healthy Holly scandal found that the charity selected to run the fund didn’t have sufficient records to demonstrate that it gave out money in a way that was “fair and transparent.”
A copy of the audit report, which has not been publicly released, was obtained by The Baltimore Sun.
The auditors made several recommendations for improving management of the $13 million a year fund.
But in a written response to the auditors, Associated Black Charities, the organization that manages the money, rejected the finding that awards weren’t properly documented and said implementing the recommendations would require more resources.
Associated Black Charities which was revealed to have made purchases of former Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh’s self-published children’s books. Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, when he was serving this spring as acting mayor, ordered the audit of the fund.
The report does not mention any improper political influence over the way the money was distributed to community organizations.
The audit was scheduled to be publicly discussed Wednesday by the city’s Board of Estimates, but the discussion was deferred without explanation. Representatives of the charity who attended the meeting confirmed they had a copy of the report but said it was up to the city to release it.
The audit was initially expected to be finished by June 30, the end of the previous fiscal year. But its completion was delayed by a May 7 ransomware attack that shut down city computers. The City Council moved ahead with extending Associated Black Charities’ management of the fund for another year before seeing the results of the audit.
The report was authored by city auditor John Pasch and examined how the charity distributed $9.6 million in grants awarded to 84 community organizations in August 2018.
“We determined that awarded of the grants was not always consistent and grant award decisions were not sufficiently documented,” Pasch wrote.
The auditors found that 19 of the organizations that received funding had lower assessment scores than 40 groups that were passed over for grants. The final decisions on which groups would get money were made after a group discussion organized by an Associated Black Charities contractor.
The auditor found while there “may be legitimate reasons to award these lower-score grantees,” the outcome of the group discussions weren’t properly recorded. Without that documentation, the auditor wrote, the charity and the city “cannot demonstrate the fair and transparent grant award evaluation process.”
“Sufficient documentation is necessary to clearly justify grant award decisions and minimize negative perceptions of public and protests by applicants,” the auditors wrote.
In its response in the audit, the charity said the auditors got it wrong.
“ABC does not believe that this finding is supported by the record,” the charity wrote. The fund was “never intended to operate ‘business as usual’” and auditors overlooked “equity considerations” baked into the way the fund works, Associated Black Charities said.
Nonetheless, the charity said it would strengthen recordkeeping.
The auditors also found three “opportunities for improvement.” They reported that as of April 30, organizations that received money had yet to receive required site visits; $260,000 had yet to be turned over to the awardees because they hadn’t followed criteria for receiving it, and some organizations got second payments from the fund before spending all of their first payments.
The charity received $1.2 million from the youth fund for management expenses.
This article will be updated.