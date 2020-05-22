City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett faces one challenger for 2nd term representing West Baltimore

After beating out a crowded primary in 2016, City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett faces just one challenger in the race to a second term representing the 8th District.
Democrat Anthony Greene, an internship coordinator in the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, hopes to unseat him.
Burnett defeated six other Democrats in the 2016 primary, then beat Republican Joseph Brown Jr. in the general election to replace Helen Holton, who represented the West Baltimore district the 20 years prior.
“I'm one of the hardest working members of the city council,” Burnett said. “I've focused on keeping the promises I made back in 2016, which were to be accessible to my constituents, to be on the ground, in communities delivering services directly to neighborhoods myself, and a commitment to focusing on the things that people I know care about in my district.”
Those areas of focus, Burnett said, are public safety, neighborhood cleanliness and neighborhood blight. His opponent, Greene, said his focus in the district is on crime, youth development, and support and education for single female heads-of-households.
Greene said he decided to run for city council because he’s grown tired of out-of-state family members asking him about only crime and corruption in Baltimore.
“I want to be able to help change the tide of what they're saying about Baltimore,” Greene said. "That's that all they hear, all the negativity, and Baltimore's better than that."
Burnett, 34, reported having more than $25,600 on hand in April, while Greene, 61, reported having about $228 on hand, according to their April campaign filings filings.
Greene, who described himself as “not a traditional politician,” said his platform is based around young adults and economic development.
"If we are going to change this city, change this tide, it's starting with the young people," he said.
Burnett, whose background is in community building, said if he’s reelected, he intends to build on his first term.
“The things I set out to do in the first term would be the exact same goals I have now because we still have more work to do," Burnett said. “We’ve tried to really, really, really focus on neighborhood-level issues. I think if we can’t get those quality of life issues down, the voters won’t trust city government’s ability to do more complex things and address real structural issues that I’d like to see get done in the next term.”