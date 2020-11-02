Baltimore spending board to extend agreement with incinerator firm with ‘emissions control’ upgrades

Baltimore’s spending board will likely approve an extension to its agreement with a private waste incinerator following a contentious legal battle that once placed the two entities at odds and roiled environmental activists in the city.
The extension comes after a federal judge ruled in March that a Baltimore air quality ordinance passed last year designed to force the incinerators to dramatically reduce emissions is invalid and uses a “flawed” understanding of state and federal environmental regulations. The city’s legal team filed an appeal in April for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Now it appears the city and Wheelabrator Technologies, whose Southwest Baltimore incinerator receives household trash from across the Baltimore region, have reached a compromise: the city will extend its waste disposal agreement with Wheelabrator through 2031, and the firm will invest nearly $40 million in emissions control upgrades, according to Wednesday’s spending board agenda.
The agenda specifies that all emissions limits laid out in the agreement meet or exceed those imposed by the air quality ordinance with the exception of nitrogen oxides, which will be reduced by nearly 50% of its current permitted levels.
“By entering into these agreements, Baltimore will be able to effectively implement its Zero Waste Plan while also delivering critical waste management services to the City of Baltimore,” the agenda notes.
Also at issue is the Quarantine Road Landfill’s shrinking capacity, which receives much of, if not most of, Baltimore residents' refuse.
“It is necessary to extend this agreement to preserve that capacity and to allow more waste diversion initiatives to be implemented,” the agenda reads.
News of the settlement discouraged environmentalists, who said any agreement that allows for the continued burning of trash in their neighborhoods should be rejected.
“It needs to be shut down; it can’t just be made ‘green,'” said Evelyn Hammid, the political team lead at the Baltimore chapter of the Sunrise Movement, a grassroots environmental advocacy organization. “We know it’s emitting toxic pollutants into Baltimore’s air and harming residents. It’s locking us into burning our trash.”
The city’s contract to supply waste to the Wheelabrator facility expires at the end of 2021. Advocates hoped that would have marked the closing of the plant. They say the facility is hurting the community’s health, and the city should direct its resources to carrying out a “Zero Waste Plan” that calls for expanded recycling and composting, among other initiatives.
Upon the city law’s passage, Wheelabrator officials said it would be impossible to retrofit the plant to meet the new standards by 2022. They did not reply to requests for comment on Monday.
Previously, Wheelabrator facility manager Austin Pritchard said he finds value in the “zero waste” idea. But he said processing 2,250 tons of trash every day is more difficult to do without an incinerator.
“Where does that go? It’s a really complex situation,” he said.
City Council President Brandon Scott said during the mayoral campaign that he was committed to breaking the contract in 2021. But it was not immediately clear how he would vote on Wednesday. His spokeswoman did not immediately provide comment.
“The bottomline is that there is no substitute for actually investing in a zero waste future for Baltimore,” Scott tweeted on Oct. 14. "If the contract were extended, I would do everything in my power to ensure this is the last time we ever discuss extending their lease and work to divert as much waste as possible over my term as Mayor.
“Even if the city pulls out, the incinerator will continue to operate and seek new clients,” he continued. “Ultimately, only the Mayor can decide whether the city settles or not. I don’t like where we are and I am not satisfied with the options before us.”