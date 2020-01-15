In her op-ed and appearance Tuesday, Mosby said she has faced opposition to her efforts to bring criminal justice reform to Baltimore. She wrote in the op-ed that the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association opposed legislation she backed to to erase old convictions in cases brought by the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. In St. Louis, she said Gov. Larry Hogan has undermined her by including money in his budget for the attorney general to hire more staff and prosecute crimes in the city.