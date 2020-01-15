Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, Tuesday and joined other black, female prosecutors to speak out against a political and law enforcement establishment that she says has attacked her, undermined her work for reform, and sought to push her from office.
Mosby pledged solidarity with St. Louis’ top prosecutor Kim Gardner who filed a federal lawsuit alleging political attacks by her own city leaders and police union.
“The vitriol, the personal and the professional attacks, particularly against black, female prosecutors is unprecedented,” Mosby told the crowd. “The individuals making decisions about who’s going to be charged, what they’re going to be charged with, what sentence recommendations they’re going to make — 95% of those prosecutors in this country are white; 79% are white men. And as women of color, we represent 1% of all elected prosecutors in this country. Our very existence challenges the status quo.”
Her appearance follows an op-ed last week in USA Today in which Mosby and Kimberly Foxx, state’s attorney for Cook County, Illinois, called attention to a case in Missouri of Lamar Johnson. The 45-year-old has spent more than half his life behind bars for a murder he did not commit, Mosby and Foxx wrote.
In her op-ed and appearance Tuesday, Mosby said she has faced opposition to her efforts to bring criminal justice reform to Baltimore. She wrote in the op-ed that the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association opposed legislation she backed to to erase old convictions in cases brought by the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. In St. Louis, she said Gov. Larry Hogan has undermined her by including money in his budget for the attorney general to hire more staff and prosecute crimes in the city.
“My governor has even gone as far as to provide my prosecutorial discretion to the attorney general, which I believe is an outrageous and undemocratic power grab,” she told the crowd.
Mosby has come under fire from the police union ever since she charged six officers in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray. None were convicted.
In an October report titled “The Mismanagement of The Baltimore Police Department and its Impact on Public Safety,” union leaders took issue yet again with Baltimore’s top prosecutor.
“It is no secret to our membership that he policies and decisions made by the State’s Attorney’s Office are based on personal biases and social beliefs, as opposed to the law. The resulting lack of proactive engagement reduces the impact of officers on violent crime, crime prevention, and intelligence gathering.”
Baltimore ended 2019 with 348 homicides, the second highest total on record and the worst count since 1993.
Mosby also took to Facebook after the rally in St. Louis, writing that her decision to prosecute officers in Gray’s death incited attacks “from all corners.”
“Death threats, Hate Mail, Protests outside of my house,” she wrote.
Mosby became the youngest chief prosecutor in any major city in 2014 then won re-election four years later. She has aligned herself with the most progressive district attorneys in America, pledging to stop prosecuting people in Baltimore for possessing marijuana and bringing criminal cases against police officers who do wrong. Mosby’s conviction integrity unit has partnered with nonprofit innocence projects to set free Baltimore men who have been wrongly convicted and spent decades in prison.