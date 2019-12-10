Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will come Thursday to Baltimore for a fundraiser that follows his recent promise to open up his big-dollar events to more transparency.
The Baltimore reception has ticket prices of $2,800, $1,000 and $500, according to his campaign website. The $2,800 ticket entitles the donor to a “pre-reception” with Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. The $500 tickets are sold out, the website says.
Donors find out the address of the fundraiser when they commit to attending. The campaign did not immediately reply to questions about the event.
The reception is part of a series of fundraisers for the candidate this week that includes a stop Friday in Bethesda.
Buttigieg pledged Monday to open big-dollar events to reporters and release a list of his “bundlers” — people or groups that pool individuals’ contributions to campaigns.
Butrtigieg has said he doesn’t accept contributions from corporate political action committees, federal lobbyists or the fossil fuel industry.
The candidate appeared at a July fundraiser in Riverdale Park in Prince George’s County.
His state donors include Eli Cohen ($5,600), a Montgomery County-based executive with an investment advisory firm; former state Del. Dick D’Amato ($1,000); and Democratic strategist and media consultant Martha McKenna ($500), according to Federal Election Commission records.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the former vice president, has also held fundraisers in Maryland this year.
Two other top-tier candidates — Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont — have said they won’t participate in big-money fundraisers, although both have had online success attracting small donors from Maryland.