Hogan defers some cuts to state budget, but board approves $413 million in reductions due to coronavirus economic crisis

The state Board of Public Works approved $413 million in state budget cuts Wednesday that Gov. Larry Hogan said were necessary because of the economic crisis.
But Hogan said his administration was deferring more than $200 million in additional cuts that he had proposed.
The Republican governor proposed last week cutting $672 million from the state budget, reductions he said were painful but necessary because of the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on Maryland’s economy.
On Wednesday — before the cuts were to be voted on during an online meeting of the Board of Public Works — Hogan said the reductions had been revised and now amounted to $413 million.
Hogan said the revisions were made “so we can have a further discussion.” He cautioned that the board needed to find alternative cuts or else the state may need to lay off more than 3,100 workers.
The change in the proposed reductions came after Treasurer Nancy Kopp joined fellow Democrat and State Comptroller Peter Franchot to oppose a portion of the cuts.
Franchot said Tuesday that he planned to reject more than $205 million of Hogan’s proposed cuts, including the elimination of a cost-of-living increase for state employees and reductions in the state’s contributions to workers’ health insurance and retirement plans. Kopp, meanwhile, said the cuts were premature and that the state should wait until 2020 revenue figures were available.
Because of the pandemic, the state income tax filing deadline was postponed from April 15 to July 15. The next meeting of the Board of Public Works is scheduled for July 22.
Hogan and Franchot voted to approve the cuts, and Kopp voted against them.
Hogan said that while the $413 million in reductions were difficult, the consequence of “not taking action is much more severe.”
