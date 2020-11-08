Kamala Harris inspires Black women from Baltimore City state’s attorney to speaker of Maryland House of Delegates

“To stare down all the people and structures that have told her ‘no’ and ‘to stay in her place.’ She is proof you can be your authentic self. You can embrace your history and heritage, and be a force for change without assimilating,” Martin explained. “She is the manifestation of the village. I am personally excited to have a person that looks like me and has lived the Black experience helping me to address police reform. Our voices matter at those tables. I am glad she will be leading the charge.”