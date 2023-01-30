President Joe Biden to tout job creation, labor agreements during Baltimore visit Monday

President Joe Biden will tout job creation and labor agreements during a visit to Baltimore on Monday to highlight a $6 billion, federally funded project to replace the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, which dates to the Civil War era, according to the White House.

The White House is billing the speech as a “kickoff event” for the project, which will replace a 4-mile section of Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, including the mile-long B&P Tunnel, with two tubes that will allow trains to travel at 100 mph.

The old tunnel, built during the administration of President Ulysses S. Grant, is considered a bottleneck for both Amtrak and MARC trains because it forces trains to creep along at 30 mph or less.

The new tunnel is being named for abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who was a Maryland native. Demolition and track work are planned for this year.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen are scheduled to appear with Biden during his midafternoon speech near Penn Station. All are Democrats.

A White House memorandum emphasizes job creation, saying the tunnel-related work, which will take years, is expected to generate 30,000 jobs, mostly in construction.

The project includes Amtrak labor agreements with the Baltimore-DC Metro Building and Construction Trades Council and the North America’s Building Trades Unions, according to the fact sheet. Such agreements establish rules for such things as work rules and wages.

The Biden administration has promoted the president’s support of organized labor. In 2022, he signed an executive order requiring labor agreements on federal construction projects above $35 million.

The administration was recently criticized by some unions who said they were undercut by Biden’s support of a measure last December to avert a nationwide rail strike. The administration said a strike would have crippled the economy.

Most of the B&P Tunnel project is being funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law approved by Congress in November 2021. Biden considers the $1 trillion package a signature achievement because of its potential effect on roads, tunnels and other infrastructure, and because it is the result of a rare partnership of congressional Democrats and Republicans.

This will be Biden’s third visit to Democrat-dominated Baltimore since becoming president in 2021. He’s made trips to the Port of Baltimore and to a CNN town hall at Center Stage. Buttigieg also has held events to highlight investments in the port and transit.