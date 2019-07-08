Senate President Miller picks former Prince George's executive Rushern Baker to join UMMS board

Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker is joining the board of the troubled University of Maryland Medical System.

State Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller selected Baker, a fellow Democrat, to be his appointee on the board.

“Former Executive Baker is well-versed in health care, and his reputation of hard work, and ethical behavior is renowned throughout the state,” Miller wrote in a letter Monday to James “Chip” DiPaula Jr., the board’s chairman.

The board is being reconstituted as a result of a state law passed this year after The Baltimore Sun reported that several members — including then-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh — had lucrative contracts with the system for themselves or their companies.

Pugh, a Democrat, made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books to the hospital system. She resigned from her mayoral office in May, and state and federal authorities continue to investigate her business relationships with the hospital system.

Under the law, the Senate president and the speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates each appoint a board member.

Baker served two terms as Prince George’s executive and made a run for governor last year, finishing second in the Democratic primary.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Democrat, has not yet named her appointee to the board.

Most of the board members are appointed by the governor under the new law. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, named 11 board members last month and he’s expected to make more appointments by the end of the year.

All board members are subject to confirmation by the state Senate once the General Assembly is back in session in January.

