As he did Tuesday, Mfume is expected to tap into political and social networks that have aided him in the past. He served on the Baltimore City Council before his tenure in Congress, and he received strong support from many of the city’s traditional sources of political power. He received endorsements from the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Baltimore, the Afro-American Newspapers and the Maryland State and District of Columbia AFL-CIO. Campaign donors included Baltimore attorney Billy Murphy and Morgan State University President David Wilson.