Tim Swift / Baltimore Sun

The idea of Jefferson which unites the rural border counties of Oregon and California is hardly new. The push to become the fourth Pacific coastal state has been around since the 1940s. (World War II stole the movement's thunder.) But recently idea is gaining steam as Oregon and California become even more urban. As recently as Sept. 3, the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of secession from California to form another incarnation of Jefferson.