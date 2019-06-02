Top-paid lobbyists in Maryland for 2011

Algerina Perna, The Baltimore Sun

Lisa Harris Jones, of the firm Harris Jones Malone, has moved up from 10th-highest billing lobbyist in 2011. According to the state ethics commission, she took in $840,195 between Nov. 1, 2011 and April 30, 2012. She is a founding member of her firm, which says it is the only lobbying-focused law practice in the state to be owned by a black woman. She represents the following clients: ACS State and Local Solutions, Inc. (traffic cameras); Affiliated Computer Services, Inc. (A Xerox Company and its affiliates); AFT Maryland (teachers union); Associated Builders & Contractors; Autoreturn (towing); Baltimore Gas and Electric Company; Commercial Interiors (procurement, development and construction); Community Associations Institute/Maryland Legislative Action Committee; Constellation Energy Group; East Baltimore Development Inc. (development company); The Family Tree (child abuse and neglect prevention); Genentech USA, Inc. (bioscience and pharmaceutical industry); Greater Baltimore Committee (regional organization of large, medium & small businesses, educational institutions and not-for profit organizations); HMR of Maryland, LLC (nursing and veterans homes); Human Rights Campaign (civil marriage equality); Joseph Smith & Sons, Inc. (Scrap metal); Lexington Square Partners, LLC (developer of "Superblock" parcels in Baltimore); Maryland Automobile Insurance Fund; Maryland Minority Contractors Association, Inc.; Maryland Psychiatric Society; Marylanders for Marriage Equality; Noresco, LLC (Energy); P3 Group (energy); Penn National Gaming, Inc.; Peoples Community Health Centers, Inc.; Serenity Acres Treatment Center (Substance abuse treatment); The Silver Diner, Inc. (American family cuisine restaurant); The Spine Center (pain management procedures); Verizon Maryland Inc.; Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.