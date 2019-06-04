Things to know: Maryland governor plans for cancer treatment

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun
B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma: a cancer of the lymph nodes, one of the most common types, accounting for roughly 4 percent of all cancer cases. According to the American Cancer Society, roughly 71,850 new cases of this type of cancer have been diagnosed in the United States in 2015 so far.
Non-Hodgkin lymphoma starts in the lymphatic system and causes tumors to develop in the lymphocytes. Hogan said the cancer has spread to multiple parts of his body. He said he first noticed it when he felt a big lump on his neck while shaving, before leaving on a trade trip to Asia late last month.
Hogan said he has had few symptoms, except tumors and some back pain stemming from a tumor pressing against his spine.
Treatment involves intravenous combination chemotherapy plus the immune therapy drug Rituxan, usually six cycles, every three weeks, as an outpatient.
An upbeat Hogan joked that he'll likely lose his “beautiful gray locks” and shed a few pounds as a side effect of the chemotherapy -- both common side effects.
Although the treatments themselves are strong, it is unlikely “that he won't be able to continue to manage most, if not all, of his responsibilities,” according to Dr. Kevin Cullen, Director of the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Cancer Center. The survival rate for non-Hodgkin lymphoma is roughly 70 percent.
