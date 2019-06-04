Politics

Things to know: Maryland governor plans for cancer treatment

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with cancer of the lymph nodes, calling it “very advanced and very aggressive.” Hogan vowed to continue to work, though he acknowledged that he will miss some days while he undergoes intensive chemotherapy treatments. Here are five things to know about Hogan's announcement. - Associated Press

