Things to know: Maryland governor plans for cancer treatment

B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma: a cancer of the lymph nodes, one of the most common types, accounting for roughly 4 percent of all cancer cases. According to the American Cancer Society, roughly 71,850 new cases of this type of cancer have been diagnosed in the United States in 2015 so far.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma starts in the lymphatic system and causes tumors to develop in the lymphocytes. Hogan said the cancer has spread to multiple parts of his body. He said he first noticed it when he felt a big lump on his neck while shaving, before leaving on a trade trip to Asia late last month.

Hogan said he has had few symptoms, except tumors and some back pain stemming from a tumor pressing against his spine.