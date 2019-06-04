Pictures: State House dome
A close-up look (written and photographic) at the $800,000 renovation of the 222-year-old State House Dome, whose paint has been damaged by generations of wind, sun and inclement weather. Some preservationists in Annapolis want the dome repainted into the radical pastels of the past. Find out more about the renovation and the secrets the dome has revealed. In late December 2011, the renovations, for all practical purposes at least, were complete.
Baltimore Sun photos by Gabe Dinsmoor
