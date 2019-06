Larry Hogan campaign

"I was saddened to learn of Governor Hogan's cancer diagnosis this afternoon. This is a moment for all of us to stand together in unity and prayer behind our Governor. I got to work very closely with Governor Hogan during the recent unrest, and we all know that if there is anybody tough enough to beat cancer, it is Governor Hogan. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time." -- Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake