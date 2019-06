President Barack Obama hugs daughter Malia after being officially sworn in, as first lady Michelle Obama, center, daughter Sasha (second from right) and Chief Justice John Robets Jr. watch in the Blue Room of the White House during the 57th Presidential Inauguration January 20, 2013 in Washington, D.C.

President Barack Obama is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. in the Blue Room of the White House during the 57th Presidential Inauguration January 20, 2013 in Washington, D.C.

President Barack Obama officially began his second term Sunday, taking the oath of office in a White House ceremony a day ahead of the traditional public event. The swearing-in, carried live on national television, was prompted by a quirk of the calendar: For the seventh time in 200 years, inauguration day fell on a Sunday.

Getty Images