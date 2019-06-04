New laws that just took effect in Maryland Sunday

Sarah Jane Tribble / TNS

A law empowering the attorney general to bring civil actions against manufacturers of off-patent generic drugs that make an "unconscionable" price increase is scheduled to take effect. However, a federal judge is considering putting the law on hold until a lawsuit is settled. The Association for Accessible Medicines contends the law is an "unconstitutional overreach" that will create instability in the market for generic drugs. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says the law will give the state a "necessary tool to combat unjustified and extreme prices."