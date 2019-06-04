New laws that just took effect in Maryland Sunday

Sarah Jane Tribble / TNS
A law empowering the attorney general to bring civil actions against manufacturers of off-patent generic drugs that make an "unconscionable" price increase is scheduled to take effect. However, a federal judge is considering putting the law on hold until a lawsuit is settled. The Association for Accessible Medicines contends the law is an "unconstitutional overreach" that will create instability in the market for generic drugs. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says the law will give the state a "necessary tool to combat unjustified and extreme prices."
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Dave Schwarz / AP
Many provisions in a law passed last year to make comprehensive reforms to the state's criminal justice system take effect. Aimed at saving millions of dollars on incarceration costs and reducing recidivism, the law makes changes in policy for parole, drug treatment, victim restitution and criminal record expungement. People serving a minimum mandatory prison sentence without parole for a felony drug crime will be able to ask the court for a reduction in sentence.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
A first-in-the-nation law enabling Maryland's attorney general to take action against pharmaceutical price gouging that went into effect this week, along with a number of other laws approved in the state's last legislation session. Here's a look at some of the laws that took effect Sunday. — Associated Press
Sean Welsh, Michael Dresser