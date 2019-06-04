Politics

New laws that just took effect in Maryland Sunday

A first-in-the-nation law enabling Maryland's attorney general to take action against pharmaceutical price gouging that went into effect this week, along with a number of other laws approved in the state's last legislation session. Here's a look at some of the laws that took effect Sunday. — Associated Press

Sean Welsh, Michael Dresser
