Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

At the National Federation of the Blind, Steven Booth tests out a voting machine with a keypad with Braille-embossed navigation buttons and an audio headset. At left is Hardwick Spencer, the trainer with Election Systems & Software, the company which is leasing the equipment to the State of Maryland. At right is Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh. Next to Frosh is Rachel Rachfal, voter outreach manager with the MD State Board of Elections. At the National Federation of the Blind, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, NFB National President Mark Riccobono NFBMD and President Sharon Maneki (tan jacket) host Members of the Greater Baltimore Chapter of the NFB host a meeting and test new ballot marking machines at NFB. The ballot marking devices are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and let voters make selections using a keypad with Braille-embossed navigation buttons and an audio headset. Voters will also be able to enlarge text and change contrast on the screen. Voters with physical limitations will also be able to use the ballot marking device through an accessible port.