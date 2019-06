Motorists will pay more to cross major bridges or use tunnels in the state now that the Maryland Transportation Authority raised tolls. Crossing the Baltimore Harbor will cost $1 more; tolls to traverse the Bay Bridge or the Susquehanna River will cost $2 more but are only levied in a single direction of travel.

To pay for new roads, bridges and public transportation, the first phase of a higher gas tax will be seen at the pump on July 1. Each gallon will cost 3.5 cents more, putting the state tax total at 27 cents.

New laws that will affect gas prices, the rebuilding of city schools, the cost of prepaid cell phones, yachts, veterans and other niches of daily life will take effect July 1. Of the 766 laws Maryland legislators passed this year, 203 begin on that day. Here is the skinny on some new laws and regulations that may affect your life or your wallet. --Erin Cox