Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Elizabeth Yun, of Greenbelt, whose 9-year-old son suffers from epileptic seizures, joins about 100 people at Lawyers Mall to support decriminalization of marijuana. Gubernatorial candidate Del. Heather Mizeur spoke in the rally on her candidate platform on the decriminalize possession of a small amounts of marijuana. She will later testify to the House Judiciary Committee on the issue.