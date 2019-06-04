Politics

Maryland governors through the years

Since 1920, Maryland has been led by 15 governors, two of whom harbored presidential ambitions, while three -- Albert C. Ritchie, Theodore R. McKeldin and Spiro T. Agnew -- were considered vice presidential possibilities. --Frederick N. Rasmussen with additional research by Paul McCardell
