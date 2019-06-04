Maryland governors through the years

Harry E. Walker, MCT

When O'Malley, the music maker, was elected Baltimore mayor in 1999, he was the youngest in the city's history. Earlier, the former Baltimore assistant state's attorney (1988 to 1990) had served as a city councilman from 1991 to 1999. Born in Washington and raised in Bethesda, O'Malley was a graduate of Gonzaga High School and earned a bachelor's degree in 1985 from Catholic University of America. He earned his law degree from the University of Maryland in 1988. O'Malley made fighting crime in Baltimore an important part of his mayoral administration, as well as failing schools and the economy. He installed CitiStat to track crimes. Elected governor in 2006, again O'Malley turned his attention to crime when he closed the ancient and violent maximum-security Maryland House of Correction in Jessup. As he had with CitiStat while mayor, he adopted a similar program for the state called StateStat. Other issues that he embraced included same-sex marriage and, earlier this year, he repealed the death penalty in Maryland. He also raised taxes on those in higher income brackets, much to the consternation of Republicans, and, like governors everywhere, struggled to balance the state budget. There is wide-speculation that O'Malley may be a candidate for the 2016 Democratic nomination for president.