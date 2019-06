Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

A proposal to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana -- making it a civil offense punishable by a fine -- was revived during the session's final weekend and approved Monday. O'Malley said he will sign the bill. Legislation also was approved to replace a medical marijuana program that never got off the ground. The new legislation will allow any physician who receives a special state license to recommend marijuana for patients with serious medical conditions. Patients will be able to buy the drug from state-licensed distributors. A proposal to legalize and regulate the drug, as is done in Colorado, never emerged from a House committee.