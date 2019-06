Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake's proposed budget for fiscal year 2015 is nearly $2.5 billion, a 3.5 percent increase over the current spending plan. The administration also wants to spend $897 million on capital improvements, of which 72 percent would go toward water and sewer upgrades. Overall, the budget aims to knock millions off the long-term structural deficit -- once projected to be $750 million over 10 years -- and make the city's property taxes more competitive by continuing to reduce the rate homeowners pay. "Time and time again what I have done during my time in office is tackle some persistent problems," Rawlings-Blake said in an interview Tuesday. "While I am very proud, we're not done. We've made significant reductions in the structural deficit, and there is a lot more to be done. I am going to continue to talk straight about what needs to be done." Read more about the budget.