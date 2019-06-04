How Gov. O'Malley's 2014 budget proposal affects you [Pictures]

Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun
The governor's $39 billion spending plan includes no new taxes or fees and, as required by law, is balanced. It includes a 2 percent raise for state employees that takes effect next Jan. 1. It also includes increased spending on education, the environment and some tax credits. "This budget should be an articulation of who we are and what's important to us," O'Malley said.
Jed Kirschbaum, The Baltimore Sun
The spending proposal includes $4.3 million to launch an expansion of pre-kindergarten programs for 4-year-olds under a plan Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown has pushed in his campaign for governor. The money would open spots for 1,000 students to apply next year. The budget also includes a record $6.1 billion for K-12 schools, about $135 million more than last year. It proposes spending $286 million to build or renovate schools, down from this year's $360 million.
Gov. Martin O'Malley released the final state budget of his tenure as governor on Jan. 15, a $39 billion spending plan that goes to the General Assembly, which can make some changes. Here are highlights of his proposal.