Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

The Democratic primary for president has been unexpectedly competitive this year, but the choice for voters is nonetheless clear. Hillary Clinton is not only the candidate most likely to win in November, she is also best prepared to lead the nation if elected. We admire Sen. Bernie Sanders’ passion and his ability to inspire so many voters, but his policy proposals simply don’t add up. Ms. Clinton’s do, and she has the skills to win support for them in a divided government.