Highlights of the 2017 General Assembly

File photo / Baltimore Sun
Here are some of the bills passed by the Maryland General Assembly during its annual 90-day session, which ended at midnight. Approved legislation goes to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for his signature or veto. He also can allow bills to become law without his signature.
Gene Sweeney Jr. / Baltimore Sun
Hogan, Mayor Catherine Pugh, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Maggie McIntosh and others hammered out a deal under which the state will provide more than $23 million to help Baltimore’s school system close a $130 million budget gap next year and reduce the number of expected layoffs. Lawmakers also handed the mayor the power to appoint members of the city school board. Currently, the mayor and the governor share that authority.
Michael Dresser