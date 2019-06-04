Electoral College vote in Maryland

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Maryland's 10 electors are sworn in at the State House for the 2016 Electoral College vote by Bessie M. Decker, the Clerk for the Court of Appeals, left. From left, the electors are Courtney Watson, President, Karen Britto, Secretary, Lesley Israel, Robert Leonard, Claudia Martin, Hagner Mister, Susan Ness, Lillian Norris-Holmes, Salome Peters and Wayne Rogers. The electors voted for Hillary Clinton.