Electoral College vote in Maryland

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun
Maryland's 10 electors are sworn in at the State House for the 2016 Electoral College vote by Bessie M. Decker, the Clerk for the Court of Appeals, left. From left, the electors are Courtney Watson, President, Karen Britto, Secretary, Lesley Israel, Robert Leonard, Claudia Martin, Hagner Mister, Susan Ness, Lillian Norris-Holmes, Salome Peters and Wayne Rogers. The electors voted for Hillary Clinton.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun
After Maryland's 10 electors voted for Hillary Clinton at the meeting of the Electoral College at the State House, Del. Maggie McIntosh made the formal Presentation of the Certified Votes. She noted with emotion that this vote, selecting a woman for president, was historic.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Maryland's 10 members of the Electoral College voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton as protesters outside the State House rallied in solidarity with like-minded people in states where Republican Donald J. Trump was expected to win.