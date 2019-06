Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

Longtime state legislator Nathaniel T. Oaks pleaded guilty in March to federal corruption charges. The 71-year-old Baltimore Democrat admitted to a pair of felony fraud offenses. He took $15,300 in payments in exchange for aiding an FBI informant posing as an out-of-town developer. He was sentenced to 3½ years in federal prison followed by three years supervised release.