Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Voters will decide if the Maryland Constitution should be changed so that a lawmaker, such as a mayor, county council person or state legislator, would be suspended from office immediately after being found guilty of a felony or crime of moral turpitude. Currently an official must step down only after sentencing -- which can be many months later. Pictured: Former Baltimore City mayor Sheila Dixon. Dixon was found guilty in 2009 of stealing about $500 in gift cards given to her by a developer who said they were intended for the needy. She agreed in January 2010 to resign, donate $45,000 to charity and perform 500 hours of community service to settle charges.