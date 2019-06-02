Celebrities to fundraise for same-sex marriage in Md. [Pictures]
Sarah Jessica Parker, Susan Sarandon and former first daughter Barbara Bush are among an extremely long list of celebrities set to appear at a fundraiser for Maryland's same-sex marriage law. The event will be atop the James Hotel in New York City in mid-September. Tickets start at $250. The Free State is one of four where same-sex marriage is on the ballot this year. No state has ever upheld gay nuptials at the ballot box, however polling (funded by a gay rights group) shows Marylanders are open to the idea. Here's a look at some of the celebrities scheduled to attend.--Annie Linskey Read more on the Maryland Politics blog.
