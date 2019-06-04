Kevin Kamenetz - A Career in Pictures

KENNETH K. LAM / Baltimore Sun

DUNDALK, MD -- 7/28/10 -- Baltimore County Executive Candidate Kevin Kamenetz, pictured, waves to passing motorists at the intersection of Merritt and Holabird Avenues in Dundalk. County Councilman John Olszewski has endorsed west-sider Kamenetz for County Executive. PHOTO BY: KENNETH K. LAM [Sun Photographer] #1559