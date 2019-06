Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Dr. Marvin L. "Doc" Cheatham, Sr., left, the president of the Matthew A. Henson Neighborhood Association, speaks with children across the street from Matthew A. Henson Elementary School. He warned the children, from left, Charles Heinecke, Kai Bowman, and Charles's sister Tanasha Heinecke, not to go near the fenced-off rubble from the collapsed rowhouse behind them at 1625 North Payson Street. After the partial collapse of the vacant rowhouse last weekend, it was demolished on Monday.