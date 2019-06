BARBARA HADDOCK TAYLOR, Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Circuit Court clerk and formal mayoral candidate Frank Conaway Sr. has thrown his hat into the ring. He is running as a democrat. "I owe no allegiances to special interest groups, have no political ax to grind, and will work with robust energy and years of relevant experience to bridge the gaps in the economic, education, health care, criminal justice and community pride that presently divides our city into two camps -- the haves and the have-nots," Conaway said in his candidacy announcement.