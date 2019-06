Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

House page Chaida Bangobango, 18, center, takes a selfie with Del. William G. Folden (R), left, and Del. C.T. Wilson (D) who wore identical patriotic outfits on the last day of the Maryland General Assembly. The only difference are their respective shoe laces, red for the Republican and blue for the Democrat. Bangobango is the first young adult who is in foster care to serve as page in the Maryland General Assembly, the result of a bill worked on by Del. Wilson about three years ago, he said.