If you go to the wrong precinct, you may still cast a provisional ballot, but your votes in some races may not be counted.

To find out, visit the Maryland Board of Elections' voter services website, http://www.elections.state.md.us/, or call your local elections board. The website will confirm that you're registered and tell you where to vote.

Marylanders who opted to skip early voting and wait for Election Day will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a governor, members of Congress and state legislators, among other offices. Here's what you need to know before you vote.

Erin Cox