The governor, backed by the NAACP, is pushing to end capital punishment in Maryland. The legislation cleared what was believed to be its steepest hurdle when it was approved by the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. There's been a de facto moratorium on executions since a 2006 court ruling overturned the state's rules for carrying them out. Five people are on death row.

A ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines is near the top of the agenda for Gov. Martin O'Malley and other leading Democrats. Lawmakers also will consider new handgun licensing requirements, limits on gun access for people with mental illness and proposals to improve school safety.

Wind energy, fiscal concerns, transportation taxes and gun control are among the top issues being addressed in the 2013 Maryland General Assembly.

By Michael Dresser, Erin Cox and Timothy B. Wheeler, The Baltimore Sun