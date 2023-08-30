Skidmore’s uncertain future: Residents of historically Black neighborhood fear Whitehall, Bay Bridge projects endanger history

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Left to right: Curtis Coates; Ann Green; Delores Green; Bobby Cromwell; Bernadette Pulley-Pruitt; Bill Lager; Bonnie Henderson; and James Tolson gather for a photo on Ann and Delores' property and discuss concerns they have regarding future development plans for the area, and that local, state, and federally elected officials aren't listening. While wealthier communities nearby fear development will bring even more traffic around the Bay Bridge and Sandy Point State Park, Skidmore residents feel they are being left out of conversations about their area's fate and fear what they might have to compromise or lose to eminent domain for the state's development projects to succeed. Skidmore, is a neighborhood near Whitehall that is believed to be home to descendants of those who were enslaved at Whitehall. Legislation introduced recently by U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes would create a Chesapeake National Recreation Area enabling the National Park Service to help protect and restore historic properties along the bay. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

What used to be a thriving Black community near the end of the Broadneck Peninsula is now a shell of its former self.

The Skidmore neighborhood once had its own baseball team, an all-Black elementary school, a “juke joint” and even its own signature crab cake. In the 1940s, Skidmore was sliced in half by a new highway, eventually making way for a bridge that allowed Marylanders to drive from Annapolis to the Eastern Shore without having to go up through Pennsylvania.

While US 50 and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge allowed for easier transit across the state, it seeded the demise of the neighborhood Skidmore residents once knew.

Now, there are even more changes on the horizon: A third Chesapeake Bay crossing to ease traffic on the existing two spans of the bridge, a planned Broadneck Peninsula Trail and federal legislation meant to add Whitehall, the historic former plantation abutting the residential part of Skidmore, to a regional recreation area managed by the National Park Service.

The residents of the fragmented neighborhood wonder how many more changes the area can take before its history disappears for good.

“You try to save a little bit of your community, what’s left,” said Ann Green, who was born in 1958 and has lived almost her entire life in Skidmore. “But it’s like at the same time people are tired, they’re apathetic or they just don’t feel like they can beat Goliath.”

Ann Green and her neighbors (left to right) her mother, Delores Green, Bonnie Henderson, and Bernadette Pulley-Pruitt sit in Ann and Delores' kitchen and discuss concerns they have regarding future development plans for Skidmore, and that local, state, and federally elected officials aren't listening. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

For some of the projects, it’s too early to know what kind of effects will ensue. For many residents, the uncertainty is the scariest part.

Many of those from the area’s legacy Black families have died, lost land or moved away and can’t afford to come back.

“The community is withering away already,” Green said.

Whitehall

Whitehall, the former plantation located beside Skidmore’s residential community, faces the newest and perhaps most significant changes.

The home was built in 1764 for Horatio Sharpe, the last provincial governor of Maryland. Enslaved people lived and worked at the plantation and many in the Skidmore community either learned from family lore or have found evidence proving they are their descendants.

Skidmore area residents and others from nearby who believe they may be descendants of people who were enslaved at the former plantation, visit Whitehall. A recently introduced piece of federal legislation would create a Chesapeake National Recreation Area which would allow the National Park Service to do some maintenance, renovations and programming at historic sites along the bay. Stakeholders fear what kinds of changes this and other planned developments could lead to in their delicate community. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Sharpe hoped the plantation would be a place he could entertain guests for years to come, but as the Revolutionary War began he left Maryland for England and died there in 1790, according to the Brandywine Foundation, a nonprofit composed of the property’s current owners. The property was passed down to Sharpe’s former secretary and friend, John Ridout, whose family lived in the house for generations.

Over the past few years, Maryland U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, both Democrats, developed congressional legislation for a Chesapeake National Recreation Area. The recreation area would include a series of “anchor sites” that have historic, environmental or cultural value and would be managed and financially supported by the National Park Service. Several programs like this already exist, including Golden Gate National Recreation Area in the San Francisco Bay area and Boston Harbor Islands National Recreation Area.

“It’s in our long-term interest to sustain federal support to protect the Chesapeake Bay,” Van Hollen said in an interview with The Capital this month. “It’ll help bring more national attention and interest to the treasure that is the Chesapeake Bay and it will also bring more economic opportunities.”

The 115-acre Whitehall property seemed a perfect candidate for the proposed recreation area. Charlie Scarlett, 71, whose father bought Whitehall in 1946, notified Van Hollen of his family’s interest in the program last year as the Brandywine Foundation has struggled for years to keep up with maintenance and renovation costs.

Whitehall is listed in the legislation introduced in July along with Burtis House and Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse in Annapolis and the North Beach of Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia.

Once the bill is passed the National Park Service can begin assessing and making specific plans for the recreation area. The residents of Skidmore and surrounding communities worry they may be left out of the conversation.

Skidmore area residents and others from nearby who believe they may be descendants of people who were enslaved at the former plantation, visit Whitehall. (Left to right) Devon Edwards, Delores Green, April Chapman, Rodney Green, Ann Green, James Tolson, Bobby Cromwell, Bernadette Pulley-Pruitt, Janice Hayes-Williams, Adetola Ajayi, (African American Community Services Specialist, Mayor's Office), and Kevin Hunt. A recently introduced piece of federal legislation would create a Chesapeake National Recreation Area which would allow the National Park Service to do some maintenance, renovations and programming at historic sites along the bay. Stakeholders fear what kinds of changes this and other planned developments could lead to in their delicate community. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

“It was no Whitehall without the enslaved,” said Bernadette Pulley-Pruitt, who has traced her family lineage back to the former plantation and whose grandmother is from Skidmore. “The story has not been told, the complete story.”

Some who believe they descended from those enslaved at the site say they wish they were included earlier in conversations around the project.

A workgroup convened in 2021 aimed to help craft the legislation did not include any community groups, only politicians and nonprofits. Many in Skidmore first learned of the project in April when Sarbanes attended a Broadneck Council of Communities meeting.

Skidmore area residents and others from nearby who believe they may be descendants of people who were enslaved at the former plantation, visit Whitehall. (Left to right) Kim Blake, Ann Green, Bonnie Henderson, and Janice Hayes-Williams, listen to Ty Swindell, Property Manager as he talks about the Main Hall at Whitehall. A recently introduced piece of federal legislation would create a Chesapeake National Recreation Area which would allow the National Park Service to do some maintenance, renovations and programming at historic sites along the bay. Stakeholders fear what kinds of changes this and other planned developments could lead to in their delicate community. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

“It may work out well, but it may be disastrous,” Green said. “It’s not about what you’re doing; it’s about how you’re doing it.”

Others worry that while the intention is to elevate the history of the property, including its decades of enslavement, the execution may fall short.

In 2017, part of the property underwent a ground-penetrating radar study that revealed, along with oral history accounts, a high potential for unmarked graves around the front lawn of the home, said C. Jane Cox, administrator for the Historic Preservation Program in the Anne Arundel County Office of Planning and Zoning.

“Is [something] going to be [built] on top of the graves? That’s what I want to know,” said Delores Green, Ann Green’s mother, who was born in Skidmore in 1940.

Bernadette Pulley-Pruitt places roses at the gravesite of her Great Grand-Aunt Amelia Martin, 1877-1899. Skidmore area residents and others from nearby who believe they may be descendants of people who were enslaved at the former plantation, visit Whitehall. A recently introduced piece of federal legislation would create a Chesapeake National Recreation Area which would allow the National Park Service to do some maintenance, renovations and programming at historic sites along the bay. Stakeholders fear what kinds of changes this and other planned developments could lead to in their delicate community. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Van Hollen and Sarbanes said they understand why residents are nervous, especially with a project so unprecedented in this area, but they said if there’s any entity that can handle the complexities of Whitehall and the other proposed sites with the delicacy required, it’s the National Park Service.

“When you bring the National Park Service into the equation, what you’re bringing is a tremendous amount of expertise and knowledge and management capability,” Sarbanes said. “You can absolutely have confidence that if the park service is going to be responsible for managing Whitehall that the proper disposition in terms of storytelling, preservation and so forth of a cemetery plot [for example] will be brought to bear.”

Other residents are firmly opposed to the concept of Whitehall becoming part of the Chesapeake National Recreation Area due to traffic, environmental and other concerns, such as the narrow two-way street into the property.

The view to the bay from the front porch at Whitehall. Skidmore area residents and others from nearby who believe they may be descendants of people who were enslaved at the former plantation, visit Whitehall. A recently introduced piece of federal legislation would create a Chesapeake National Recreation Area which would allow the National Park Service to do some maintenance, renovations and programming at historic sites along the bay. Stakeholders fear what kinds of changes this and other planned developments could lead to in their delicate community. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

At the end of May, the Whitehall Area Communities Group created a petition that has since garnered 1,871 signatures from those opposed to the project.

“We consistently ask them, ‘Well, how many cars do you anticipate going to this?’” said Dennis Dansak, a member of the opposition group. “They said, ‘We don’t have any answers because there haven’t been any studies.’”

While environmental and traffic studies can’t be authorized until the legislation passes, Scarlett stressed to residents he wouldn’t have gotten behind the project, if he thought it would harm the community he also grew up in.

“We’re not talking about a national park at Whitehall; we’re talking about a historic site, and there’s a big difference,” Scarlett said. “We’re not looking at Yosemite or the Grand Canyon or things that are going to attract thousands and thousands of vehicles. I don’t want a mob scene at Whitehall.”

“Their goals and my goals are identical,” he added.

The view of the bay at water's edge at Whitehall. Skidmore area residents and others from nearby who believe they may be descendants of people who were enslaved at the former plantation, visit Whitehall. A recently introduced piece of federal legislation would create a Chesapeake National Recreation Area which would allow the National Park Service to do some maintenance, renovations and programming at historic sites along the bay. Stakeholders fear what kinds of changes this and other planned developments could lead to in their delicate community. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Van Hollen and Sarbanes say they understand the residents’ fears and believe they can make Whitehall a part of the Chesapeake National Recreation Area without increasing the traffic burden. They also added language into the legislation instructing the National Park Service to create a transportation plan and encourage residents to continue reaching out to their offices with concerns and suggestions as they begin the process of speaking with various stakeholders, including descendants of those who lived or worked at the sites.

“This is not a static process. It’s a dynamic process,” Van Hollen said.

Sarbanes noted one idea that’s been floated is to make Whitehall partly or even primarily accessible by water through a ferry service.

Ridout descendent, Mollie Ridout shows a doll that was made by an enslaved person who worked and lived on Whitehall. Skidmore area residents and others from nearby who believe they may be descendants of people who were enslaved at the former plantation, visit Whitehall. A recently introduced piece of federal legislation would create a Chesapeake National Recreation Area which would allow the National Park Service to do some maintenance, renovations and programming at historic sites along the bay. Stakeholders fear what kinds of changes this and other planned developments could lead to in their delicate community. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Everyone can agree, however, that the story of Whitehall should be compiled and told. The property shouldn’t spend another 260 years gated off for only the horses to enjoy.

“It cannot just be a storyboard,” Ann Green said. “Call it a Whitehall mansion, a historical mansion, that is fine. That is what it is. It’s also a place where enslaved [people] were, and they were captive and I need that to always be in the mix.”

Bay Bridge and other projects

In addition to potentially having a property managed by the National Park Service in their backyard in a few years, other developments worrying residents include a Bay Bridge expansion and the Broadneck Peninsula Trail.

Construction of the trail will begin this month and is planned to extend down East College Parkway to Sandy Point State Park, along a main thoroughfare on the periphery of the Skidmore community. It’s unclear how creating the space for the trail may affect their neighborhood.

Ann Green and her neighbors (left to right) her mother, Delores Green, Bonnie Henderson, Bernadette Pulley-Pruitt, Bobby Cromwell, Curtis Coates, James Tolson, and Bill Lager, sit in Ann and Delores' kitchen and discuss concerns they have regarding future development plans for the area, and that local, state, and federally elected officials aren't listening. While wealthier communities nearby fear development will bring even more traffic around the Bay Bridge and Sandy Point State Park, Skidmore residents feel they are being left out of conversations about their area's fate and fear what they might have to compromise or lose to eminent domain for the state's development projects to succeed. Skidmore, is a neighborhood near Whitehall that is believed to be home to descendants of those who were enslaved at Whitehall. Legislation introduced recently by U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes would create a Chesapeake National Recreation Area enabling the National Park Service to help protect and restore historic properties along the bay. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Meanwhile, following a roughly five-year environmental study, the state found in the spring of 2022 that the next crossing of the Bay Bridge, aimed at alleviating traffic concerns on the existing two bridge spans, would be located within a corridor crossing the bay where the existing spans are now — along US 50. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said at the time he opposed the choice of the corridor due to concerns that it would add even more traffic to an already congested area.

While officials begin to examine what type of crossing should be located in the corridor – another span of the bridge, a ferry, a tunnel or replacing one or both existing spans – the community fears what this could mean for their homes as well as the increase in traffic.

“I’m trying to build a house,” said Curtis Coates, who was born in Skidmore in 1959 and has lived in the community his whole life. “It’s been 4½ years and lots and lots and lots of money.”

Curtis Coates (center), has lived in the Skidmore community since 1959. He throws his hand in the air in frustration as he has hit road block after road block with government red-tape while trying to build on his property. Left to right; Bobby Cromwell, Curtis Coates, and James Tolson, sit in Ann and Delores Green's kitchen and discuss concerns they have regarding future development plans for the area, and that local, state, and federally elected officials aren't listening. While wealthier communities nearby fear development will bring even more traffic around the Bay Bridge and Sandy Point State Park, Skidmore residents feel they are being left out of conversations about their area's fate and fear what they might have to compromise or lose to eminent domain for the state's development projects to succeed. Skidmore, is a neighborhood near Whitehall that is believed to be home to descendants of those who were enslaved at Whitehall. Legislation introduced recently by U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes would create a Chesapeake National Recreation Area enabling the National Park Service to help protect and restore historic properties along the bay. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Some residents in Skidmore and other surrounding communities have already received letters from the Maryland Transportation Authority informing them assessors may be stopping by their properties to collect information as they conduct the second tier of the Bay Bridge study.

“That bothered people,” Ann Green said. “People are concerned.”

Each proposed project still has a long way to go. For the trail, construction is expected to take about a year. The Bay Bridge project likely has years before a design even touches paper, with the Maryland Transportation Authority projecting the Tier 2 phase of the bridge study to be complete in the fall of 2026.

Kevin Hunt, Whitehall Property Manager, Ty Swindell, and African American Community Services Specialist for the Mayor's Office, Adetola Ajayi, tour the room adjacent to the main room at Whitehall. The walls are covered with hand-painted wallpaper from China and hand carved wood details. Skidmore area residents and others from nearby who believe they may be descendants of people who were enslaved at the former plantation, visit Whitehall. A recently introduced piece of federal legislation would create a Chesapeake National Recreation Area which would allow the National Park Service to do some maintenance, renovations and programming at historic sites along the bay. Stakeholders fear what kinds of changes this and other planned developments could lead to in their delicate community. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Likewise, the Chesapeake National Recreation Area legislation is now circulating in Congress and potentially faces years before being passed into law.

Van Hollen and Sarbanes also plan to try to collaborate with colleagues hoping to jump-start similar programs in their states to see if the Chesapeake National Recreation Area can be attached to a larger piece of legislation.

In the interim, Skidmore residents watch and wait.

“All these things are converging over years in this area where I live, that’s my home,” Ann Green said. “That’s been my utter frustration.”