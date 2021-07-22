‘It is worth risking arrest to free the vote’: Former Anne Arundel County councilman arrested during protest in D.C.

Daryl Jones, a former Anne Arundel County councilman, was arrested Thursday during a protest in Washington, D.C., supporting election overhaul legislation.
Jones, a Democrat who lives in Severn, said over 50 people gathered at the Supreme Court and marched to the Senate building to protest the stalling of HR 1, also known as “The For the People Act.” Ten people, including Rep. Hank Johnson, a Democrat from Georgia, were arrested at the entrance of the Senate, according to Jones.
The 791-page bill, written by Rep. John Sarbanes, a Maryland Democrat, focuses on campaign finance and election reform. It would touch almost every aspect of the electoral process — striking down hurdles to voting erected in the name of election security, curbing partisan gerrymandering and curtailing the influence of big money in politics.
The bill passed the House but was blocked by Republicans in the Senate, according to The Associated Press.
Jones didn’t move when directed by Capitol police, he said, “because you can’t be moved off what is right and that is what this is about. We are standing for what is right and fair. It is worth risking arrest to free the vote.”
“We were protesting all the voter suppression legislation that has been passed around the country,” Jones added. “We want the passing of the For the People Bill and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the ending of the filibuster.”
Jones said he is so supportive of HR 1 because “no one’s right to vote should be diluted and that is what’s happening right now.”
HR 1 would make voting rights and accessibility the same in every state. Jones wants a standardized methodology for the right and accessibility to voting.
“This bill has a direct impact on seniors, young Black and brown voters,” he said. “You don’t have to agree with how a person is going to vote but don’t stop that person from voting or make it more difficult for them.”
Jones is heading to Arizona on Sunday to protest again, he said.
“This is a people movement and I will be there shoulder-to-shoulder. Their fair access to the voter box, and that is what is important to me,” Jones said.