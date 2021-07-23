Annapolis, Anne Arundel Republican political candidates sue city over vote-by-mail plans

Two Republican political candidates are suing to stop Annapolis from mailing ballots to all registered voters in its upcoming primary and general elections.
Herb McMillan, a candidate for County Executive, and George Gallagher, a Ward 6 candidate in the city, filed a lawsuit in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Wednesday seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent the city from implementing the vote-by-mail system.
A hearing will be held in a Circuit Court judge’s chambers this afternoon, the plaintiffs’ attorney Charles Muskin said.
The lawsuit claims the system approved by the Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections in May, which includes paying for postage of all returned mail-in ballots, violates City Code and is unconstitutional.
“The City Board’s decisions exceed its authority. In short, the Board has unilaterally gone rogue,” the complaint reads.
Among the defendants named in the lawsuit are the City of Annapolis, Finance Director Jodee Dickinson, Annapolis Elections Board Director Eileen Leahy and Brenda Yarema, President of Anne Arundel County Board of Elections.
“This is another attack on voters,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said in a statement. “Anyone that would do this is trying to bring division into Annapolis and that is unacceptable.”
McMillan and Gallagher could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.
In a phone interview, their attorney Muskin said the complaint speaks for itself.
“In a nutshell, the City Code specifies how the election is to be conducted and that’s not the way they’re doing it so we’re just saying, abide by the law,” Muskin said.
The City Code gives the elections board power to “make all necessary rules and regulations” to register voters and conduct elections. It also lays out two ways to cast ballots, either in-person or by absentee, which requires completion of a ballot application.
“In deciding to simply mail an absentee/mail-in ballot to all eligible voters, without requiring the voter to make an application for that ballot, the City Board has ignored the clear wording of the City’s Code,” the complaint reads.
Since the new vote-by-mail system was announced, some Republicans have criticized the move, questioning its legality, and the potential for fraud.
Last week, Leahy and County Elections Director Joe Torre met with the Annapolis City Council to answer questions about their election plans, fielding numerous questions about potential voter fraud, signature verification and other issues.
The Democratic members of the board, Leahy and board member Briayna Cuffie, approved the new system after discussions with Torre and the county elections board. The parties agreed the 42-day period between the Sept. 21 primary and Nov. 2 general elections was not enough time to execute a ballot application system similar to the one used in the 2020 presidential election.
Republican board member Cliff Myers was not present at the meeting when the plan was approved but would have voted no on the proposal, he said later. Myers has since left the board because he no longer lives in the city as required by city law. The City Council will consider a replacement for Myers at its meeting on Monday.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman called the lawsuit disappointing.
“It’s unfortunate that our judges and our court system are gonna have to take time handling this when there’s important work to be done,” Pittman said, adding that he has full faith in the county elections board to help administer the city’s elections.
“They were very clear after the (Maryland) 2020 primary that it worked well to have ballots mailed to registered voters,” he said. “I am pleased Annapolis has moved in this direction and it’s very important that they be allowed to do so.”
McMillan, a former Annapolis alderman and Maryland delegate representing Annapolis, has launched a campaign to become the Republican candidate hoping to unseat Pittman next year.
Gallagher, who sought to represent Ward 6 in a 2019 special election is taking a second run at the City Council seat. He will likely face Democratic incumbent DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, in the Nov. 2 general election.
Latest Politics
This article will be updated.