Annapolis, Anne Arundel seek closer oversight of Visit Annapolis

Annapolis and Anne Arundel County want to regain oversight of Visit Annapolis after its longtime executive director was fired amid an internal investigation.
County Executive Steuart Pittman and Mayor Gavin Buckley asked state lawmakers representing the county to support legislation that would require the tourism marketing group to make an annual report on how it uses its share of the local hotel tax, as well as open its books to the county auditor’s office.
Pittman said the bill would authorize Anne Arundel County to withhold the hotel tax revenue funds from Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County if the organization didn’t comply.
Many other quasi-governmental organizations that receive money from the county have to present a budget and requests to lawmakers and the county auditor. As it stands now, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is exempt from this requirement.
“It’s just a ‘good government, monitoring how taxpayer money is being used,’ kind of bill,” Pittman said.
Gary Jobson, chair of the board of directors for Visit Annapolis, said he supports the change.
“I think it’s fine ... to do an audit,” he said.
Connie Del Signore was fired last summer after being placed on unpaid administrative leave in April. Leaders of the quasi-governmental agency brought in an outside organization to study the internal governance, and found no financial problems, Jobson said.
Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County is a nonprofit, membership-based organization that promotes Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay travelers through marketing and sales campaigns. The organization collects 17% of hotel taxes each year, making $3,470,144 — 93% of its revenue — from hotel taxes in 2019.
At one point, the organization had to appear before the County Council during budget proceedings to discuss its use of taxpayer’s dollars.
Then starting in 2008, former state Sen. John Astle successfully introduced legislation changing the percentage of the tax Visit Annapolis receives. That year, the budget increased from 7% to 8% hotel tax and jumped to 17% two years later. That’s a budget increase from $1.2 million to almost $4 million in fiscal 2020.
Astle retired from the Senate in 2018 and became chairman of the board for Visit Annapolis in July 2019.
Del. Signore’s departure remains the subject of arbitration with the nonprofit’s insurance company, Jobson said. She also has sued Robert Clark, CEO of Historic Annapolis, claiming he was instrumental in forcing her out. Clark has denied the claims.
In October, the acting director was asked to resign after a reported break-in to her office and the resignation of a staffer who complained that she created an unsafe environment. Jobson said that in addition to rewriting the Visit Annapolis bylaws, a search committee is expected to announce a new CEO as soon as next week.
House Bill 901 would also require the City of Annapolis to allocate 3% of hotel tax revenues to the Annapolis Art in Public Places Commission. And both the city and the county would be required to establish special funds for the distribution of hotel tax revenues to community organizations.
Buckley spoke to the portion of the bill that reallocates hotel revenue tax to the arts commission.
“We are not asking Annapolis or Anne Arundel taxpayers for any additional funding; we are simply taking those dollars brought in to us by tourists who pay hotel tax and allocating them to align better with the city’s priorities,” Buckley said. “And art is a priority for the city of Annapolis.”
Latest Politics
Rick Hutzell contributed to this story.